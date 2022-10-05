    বাংলা

    Indian Himalayas avalanche kills four, several missing

    The group of 41 mountaineers, consisting 34 mountaineering trainees and seven instructors, have been hit by the avalanche

    Reuters
    Published : 5 Oct 2022, 05:23 AM
    Updated : 5 Oct 2022, 05:23 AM

    At least four people have died and several others are still missing in the Indian Himalayas after a group of 41 mountaineers was hit by an avalanche on Tuesday, a statement from a mountaineering institute in northern India said.

    The group, consisting of 34 mountaineering trainees and seven instructors, was caught under the avalanche at 0845 local time, according to the statement.

    Four bodies have been recovered while officials from the state and national disaster response forces and the Indian Air Force scour the area, the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering, a mountaineering school under the Ministry Of Defence, said in a statement.

    "The Indian Air Force is doing an aerial recce of the mountain where this happened. It is not easy to reach the spot," Uttarakhand police chief Ashok Kumar said by phone.

    The trainees, preparing for high altitude navigation, were returning from Draupadi ka Danda-II mountain peak at 5670 metres in the northern state of Uttarakhand.

    RELATED STORIES
    25 killed as wedding party bus party falls into gorge in India's Uttarkhand
    25 dead as bus falls into gorge in India
    Uttarkhand police and state disaster response force rescued 21 people and sent them to nearby hospitals for treatment
    Prison chief killed in Indian Kashmir, militants claim responsibility
    Prison chief killed in Indian Kashmir
    Police say a household helper was the main suspect but an Islamist militant group, the People's Anti-Fascist Front, claims responsibility
    Forecast of heavy rains in October raises concern about India's rice, wheat crops
    Forecast of heavy rains in October raises concern about India's rice, wheat crops
    Heavy rains in October could damage ripening crops such as rice, pulses, cotton and soybeans
    31 die in road accidents in India's Uttar Pradesh
    31 killed in Uttar Pradesh road accidents
    Dozens of others have been injured in two separate road accidents in Kanpur

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher