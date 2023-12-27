India, Russia sign deal for future units at nuclear power plant

India said on Tuesday it had signed agreements with Russia for future units of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.

Foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, who is on a visit to Russia, is expected to hold talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday, and the two ministers plan to discuss bilateral ties as well as the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza and issues related to groups such as BRICS.