    India, Russia sign deal for future units at nuclear power plant

    Construction of the first two units began nearly two decades ago as part of a project signed by both countries

    Reuters
    Published : 27 Dec 2023, 02:54 AM
    Updated : 27 Dec 2023, 02:54 AM

    India said on Tuesday it had signed agreements with Russia for future units of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.

    Foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, who is on a visit to Russia, is expected to hold talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday, and the two ministers plan to discuss bilateral ties as well as the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza and issues related to groups such as BRICS.

    "Today, in the presence of Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, we signed some important agreements pertaining to future units of the Kudankulam Nuclear Project," Jaishankar said at a gathering with the Indian community in Moscow on Tuesday.

    Construction of the first two units began nearly two decades ago as part of a project signed by both countries.

    New Delhi and Moscow have enjoyed a close relationship for decades and India has refused to condemn Russia over the war with Ukraine.

