India sets up govt panel to hear social media content moderation complaints

The Indian government on Friday announced amendments to its information technology (IT) rules that will apply to social media companies, in a move likely to be seen as a reining in of big tech firms.

Under the amended rules, which will come into effect from Oct 28, a government panel would be formed to hear complaints from users about content moderation decisions of social media platforms.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has had strained relations with many big tech companies, and New Delhi has been tightening regulation of firms such as Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

Tension over social media content decisions has been a particularly thorny issue in India with companies often receiving takedown requests from the government or removing content proactively.