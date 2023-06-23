Modi denies discrimination in India at Biden press conference

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi denied that discrimination against minorities existed under his government during a press conference with US President Joe Biden.

Biden said he discussed human rights and other democratic values with Modi on Thursday, after rights advocates and his Democratic Party's progressive lawmakers urged him to raise the issue publicly.

Asked during a rare press conference by a reporter what steps he was willing to take to "improve the rights of Muslims and other minorities in your country and to uphold free speech," Modi suggested they didn't need to be improved.

"Our Constitution and our government, and we have proved democracy can deliver. When I say deliver; caste, creed, religion, gender - there is no scope for any discrimination (in my government)," Modi told reporters at the White House.