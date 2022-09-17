Stop border shelling, or Bangladesh will take the issue to UN, home minister warns Myanmar

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen then said the incidents were not motivated, rather the undetonated shells were “strays”.

But on Friday, a shell fell on a refugee settlement near the Tumabru and Konapara border in Bandarban's Ghumdhum Union.

The BNP on Saturday held a press conference over the incident drawing the attention of the international community and the UN. The BNP and the Jatiya Party have alleged Myanmar gathered the courage to conduct violent fighting along the borders because of the Awami League government’s “weak” foreign policy.

The home minister said Border Guard Bangladesh and Myanmar’s Border Guard Police were in “regular contact”.

“Our foreign ministry has summoned the Myanmar envoy to clearly state our stance,” he added.