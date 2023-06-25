Indian govt orders Manipur state chief to 'work harder' to end violence

India's federal government on Sunday ordered the chief minister of Manipur state to "work harder" to restore peace as violence between ethnic groups has not subsided for over 50 days despite a heavy security presence.

"I have been advised by the home minister to work harder towards restoring lasting peace in Manipur," said N Biren Singh, chief minister of the northeastern state after he was summoned to New Delhi for talks with Home Minister Amit Shah.

Shah and Singh both belong to the same political party.

At least 80 people have been killed and more than 40,000 forced to flee their homes after clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3 between rival ethnic groups.