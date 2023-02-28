    বাংলা

    New Delhi city warns Uber, Ola on use of bike taxis

    The city authorities issued newspaper ads asking digital companies to ‘immediately stop’ allowing personal bike taxis that offer commercial, ride-hailing services on their apps

    Aditi ShahAditya KalraReuters
    Published : 28 Feb 2023, 09:41 AM
    Updated : 28 Feb 2023, 09:41 AM

    New Delhi city authorities have warned Uber and its rival Ola for allegedly violating local transport rules by providing two-wheeler bike taxis, a senior government official told Reuters on Tuesday.

    The transport department of India's capital on Feb 19, issued newspaper ads asking digital companies to "immediately stop" allowing personal bike taxis that offer commercial, ride-hailing services on their apps as they violated city rules.

    As of Tuesday, bike taxis continue to be available for booking on Uber and Ola apps in New Delhi.

    Delhi is a key market for ride-hailing firms. Uber says in 2022, more than 1.9 million trips took place to and from metro rail stations in Delhi on Uber Moto, its bike taxi service.

    Ashish Kundra, principal secretary and commissioner for transport in Delhi government, last week sent warning notices for non-compliance to Uber and Ola, asking them why they should not be penalised. The companies were given a week to respond.

    "There is clearly a violation of law ... For the next few days we will watch what they do and then consider next steps including all legal options which we are well within our rights to use," Kundra said.

    Uber, he added, has sought a meeting with Delhi officials to discuss the matter.

    Uber and Softbank Group-backed Ola did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment on Delhi city's warning letters.

    The Feb. 19 newspaper ad said companies can face a penalty of up to 100,000 rupees ($1,209) for non-compliance. For drivers of bike taxis, the penalties could be as high as 10,000 rupees ($121) and a jail term of up to one year.

    The enforcement of rules for bike taxis by Delhi government follows similar moves by Maharashtra and Karnataka states.

    Delhi official Kundra said while the use of personal vehicles as bike taxis was not allowed under city rules, it also poses a safety concern as they do not have the same checks as commercially-registered vehicles, such as police verification of drivers.

    "The rider could be anyone and we have to be mindful of concerns around passenger safety, especially women," Kundra said. "Companies cannot ride roughshod over law."

    RELATED STORIES
    Oil tanker Kerala, chartered by Chevron, is being loaded in the Bajo Grande oil terminal at Maracaibo Lake, in the municipality of San Francisco, Venezuela, Jan 5, 2023.
    India bans oil tankers, bulk carriers older than 25 years
    The world's third-largest greenhouse gas emitter looks to cut emissions and reduce the average age of its fleet
    Delegates ride in a buggy at G20 finance officials meeting venue near Bengaluru, India, February 22, 2023.
    India avoids mention of war at G20 meeting
    Modi made direct no mention of the war in his address to G20 finance ministers, although the conflict and its effect on the world are likely to dominate the two-day meeting
    A bus carrying delegates arrives at G20 finance officials meeting venue near Bengaluru, India, Feb 22, 2023.
    India doesn’t want G20 to discuss more sanctions on Russia
    On the sidelines of a key G20 gathering in India, financial leaders of the G7 nations will meet on Feb 23, the eve of the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine
    Indian firm deploys software for work-life balance.
    Please go home! Indian firm deploys software for work-life balance
    The measure comes amid an increased focus on and research into the adverse effect of long working hours on the health and relationships of employees across the world

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher