New Delhi city warns Uber, Ola on use of bike taxis

Delhi is a key market for ride-hailing firms. Uber says in 2022, more than 1.9 million trips took place to and from metro rail stations in Delhi on Uber Moto, its bike taxi service.

Ashish Kundra, principal secretary and commissioner for transport in Delhi government, last week sent warning notices for non-compliance to Uber and Ola, asking them why they should not be penalised. The companies were given a week to respond.

"There is clearly a violation of law ... For the next few days we will watch what they do and then consider next steps including all legal options which we are well within our rights to use," Kundra said.

Uber, he added, has sought a meeting with Delhi officials to discuss the matter.

Uber and Softbank Group-backed Ola did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment on Delhi city's warning letters.