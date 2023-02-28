    বাংলা

    India bans oil tankers, bulk carriers older than 25 years

    The world's third-largest greenhouse gas emitter looks to cut emissions and reduce the average age of its fleet

    Sudarshan VaradhanReuters
    Published : 28 Feb 2023, 08:24 AM
    Updated : 28 Feb 2023, 08:24 AM

    India has withdrawn trading licences for oil tankers and bulk carriers that are more than 25 years old, its shipping regulator said, as the world's third-largest greenhouse gas emitter looks to cut emissions and reduce the average age of its fleet.

    The order also bans acquisition of such vessels that are more than two decades old. Under current guidelines, vessels that are less than 25 years old can be acquired without any technical clearance.

    "There is a need to modernise the Indian fleet, which requires extensive review of the requirements of the registration and operation of the ships," the Directorate General Of Shipping said in the order uploaded on its website late on Monday.

    The average age of the Indian fleet has been increasing in recent years, bucking a global declining trend.

    "Age norms will assist in ensuring gradual phasing out of fossil fuel ships and ushering in of alternate/low carbon energy efficient ships," the order said.

    The regulation requires oil tankers older than 15 years to improve their working condition and subjects bulk carriers to additional checks to ensure adherence to high international standards.

    Non-compliance would lead to cancellation of the vessels' trading licence, according to the order.

    The new norms would also apply to foreign vessels discharging in India, the regulator said, adding that existing vessels affected by the new cap on lifetime of operating vessels shall be allowed to sail for three more years, regardless of their current age.

    India plans to offer cash subsidies, lower taxes and other incentives to bolster its shipbuilding industry. The moves include subsidies encouraging construction of new vessels, and incentives to build small vessels and promote battery-driven small vessels to cut carbon emissions.

    India has around 35 shipbuilding companies, including some state-owned firms. Despite lower costs of manufacturing, local tax rules deter investment in India's shipping industry.

    RELATED STORIES
    Delegates ride in a buggy at G20 finance officials meeting venue near Bengaluru, India, February 22, 2023.
    India avoids mention of war at G20 meeting
    Modi made direct no mention of the war in his address to G20 finance ministers, although the conflict and its effect on the world are likely to dominate the two-day meeting
    A bus carrying delegates arrives at G20 finance officials meeting venue near Bengaluru, India, Feb 22, 2023.
    India doesn’t want G20 to discuss more sanctions on Russia
    On the sidelines of a key G20 gathering in India, financial leaders of the G7 nations will meet on Feb 23, the eve of the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine
    Indian firm deploys software for work-life balance.
    Please go home! Indian firm deploys software for work-life balance
    The measure comes amid an increased focus on and research into the adverse effect of long working hours on the health and relationships of employees across the world
    Police restrain a demonstrator during a protest demanding the resignation of Bhupendra Patel, the chief minister of the western state of Gujarat, following the collapse of a suspended bridge in the state's Morbi town, in New Delhi, India, November 1, 2022.
    Broken wires, faulty renovation caused deadly India bridge collapse, probe finds
    The colonial-era suspension bridge in the town of Morbi in the western state of Gujarat was packed with sightseers when it collapsed on Oct 30

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher