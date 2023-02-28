India bans oil tankers, bulk carriers older than 25 years

"There is a need to modernise the Indian fleet, which requires extensive review of the requirements of the registration and operation of the ships," the Directorate General Of Shipping said in the order uploaded on its website late on Monday.

The average age of the Indian fleet has been increasing in recent years, bucking a global declining trend.

"Age norms will assist in ensuring gradual phasing out of fossil fuel ships and ushering in of alternate/low carbon energy efficient ships," the order said.

The regulation requires oil tankers older than 15 years to improve their working condition and subjects bulk carriers to additional checks to ensure adherence to high international standards.