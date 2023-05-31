India makes tobacco warnings mandatory for streaming sites

While film and television certification bodies already moderate public content in India, its laws have few provisions to censor content on popular online platforms.

The Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products Amendment Rules, 2023 made it mandatory for such platforms to display "anti-tobacco health spots" of at least 30 seconds each at the start and middle of a programme, a notice from the health ministry showed.

The new rules also made it compulsory for the platforms to display an anti-tobacco health warning as a "static message" at the bottom of the screen while displaying tobacco products on screen. It also mandated audio-visual disclaimers about the ill-effects of tobacco use.