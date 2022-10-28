Telenor looking to support Myanmar customers at risk

Norway's Telenor said on Friday it is exploring ways to provide support to Myanmar telecom users facing digital security risks after its exit from the Southeast Asian nation this year.

Following a military coup in Myanmar in 2021, Telenor announced the sale of its business there to avoid European Union sanctions after pressure from the junta to activate intercept surveillance technology.

Telenor completed the exit despite criticism from employees and activists who said the handover could put the data of 18 million people within reach of the ruling military.