Myanmar military defends deadly air strike after accusations of war crime

Myanmar's military has defended air strikes on a concert organised by an ethnic minority force as a justified response to attacks in the area, after opponents accused the junta of targeting civilians and conducting war crimes.

The air strikes late on Sunday in Kachin State in the north killed at least 50 civilians, including singers and officers of the Kachin Independence Army (KIA), media reported, citing witnesses who said three planes carried out the attack.

The military said its forces were responding to ambushes and other attacks by the KIA and armed groups on its forces and that it met international rules of engagement.

"As security forces, they are responsible for fighting insurgents, which is essential for regional peace and stability," the military said in a statement posted on a military web site.