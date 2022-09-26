India's Congress party likely to get first non-Gandhi chief in 25 years

India's main opposition Congress party is likely to elect a new party president from outside the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty for the first time in nearly 25 years, as it looks for a reset ahead of the next election to compete with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Formed 137 years ago during India's struggle for independence from Britain, Congress was thumped by Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the last two general elections.

Many senior Congress leaders have quit to form their own party or to join the BJP, blaming the weak Congress leadership of Rahul Gandhi, the son of ailing party president Sonia Gandhi, who took charge temporarily in 2019.

The party has ruled the country for much of India's independent history, mostly led by a member of the Gandhi family.