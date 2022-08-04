India’s war on foreign tech risks misfiring

India’s war on foreign technology giants is misunderstood. It is, at best, a messy effort to prevent vulnerabilities emerging from its large and growing technology sector. Official heavy-handedness to address those potential problems could end up having the opposite effect, however.

In recent months, New Delhi has raided offices of Chinese smartphone makers Xiaomi and Vivo, and banned popular mobile games including Free Fire by Singapore’s Sea and Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) by South Korea’s Krafton. At the same time, officials are nudging US firms including Amazon.com to integrate their platforms into a single open and shared network for e-commerce. Social media giants Twitter and Meta’s WhatsApp are also taking New Delhi to court as operating rules get tougher. The latter boasts 530 million users in India, the most of any country.

Some of the hostility is real. When it comes to social media, the political ramifications of unfiltered online content mean that companies may have little option but to do things New Delhi’s way.

Other hurdles are China-specific. India is keeping a close tab on investment from the People’s Republic since a deadly Himalayan border clash in 2020. Data is a top sensitivity. India has banned over 300 apps, mostly Chinese, and some games from companies like Sea and Krafton backed by China’s Tencent on national security grounds. Like online content regulation, cybersecurity is a growing concern for governments worldwide. Beijing, for instance, has tightened rules on foreign-listed Chinese companies housing troves of user data.