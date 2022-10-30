    বাংলা

    4 dead, a dozen injured as petrol tanker catches fire in India

    Nearly a dozen others were injured and two three-wheelers and a taxi were gutted in the blaze in Mizoram

    Published : 30 Oct 2022, 06:58 AM
    Updated : 30 Oct 2022, 06:58 AM

    At least four people have died and nearly a dozen injured after a petrol tanker caught fire in India’s Mizoram state, NDTV reported.

    The incident took place in Tuirial village, located east of the state capital Aizawal, at around 6 pm on Saturday.

    Locals believe that many of the victims were injured or killed as they attempted to collect fuel, while some of them were caught in the blaze when they were trying to put out the fire, according to NDTV.

    The fire also ravaged three two-wheelers and a taxi, sources said.

    The tanker had been leaking fuel and fell over during an accident near the Tuirial airstrip.

    Police sources are trying to determine whether the tanker exploded after colliding with some vehicles or whether the vehicles crashed into the flaming tanker.

