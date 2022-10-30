4 dead, a dozen injured as petrol tanker catches fire in India

At least four people have died and nearly a dozen injured after a petrol tanker caught fire in India’s Mizoram state, NDTV reported.

The incident took place in Tuirial village, located east of the state capital Aizawal, at around 6 pm on Saturday.

Locals believe that many of the victims were injured or killed as they attempted to collect fuel, while some of them were caught in the blaze when they were trying to put out the fire, according to NDTV.