Modi eyes a third win in India election. Who is he and how did he come to power?

HINDU FERVOUR

Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have consistently wooed the majority Hindu community, including by shepherding the building of a Hindu temple on the site of a razed mosque, igniting a wave of religious fervour.

His approval rating is 75 percent, the highest among 25 world leaders tracked by US data intelligence company Morning Consult.

Modi was once a pariah in the Western world because of deadly religious riots when he was chief minister of Gujarat in 2002. But he is now courted, thanks to India's world-beating economic growth and its position as a counter-balance against China.

At least 1,000 people, mostly Muslims, were killed across Gujarat in the riots, although activists put the toll at more than twice that number. Critics accused Modi of failing to protect Muslims, but he denied the charges and a Supreme Court-ordered investigation found no evidence to prosecute him.

The United States, nevertheless, has raised concerns over the treatment of Muslims, underprivileged Hindus, Christians and other religious minorities in India in his rule. Modi says his government works for the welfare of all without discriminating.

Modi has not addressed a single press conference in the past decade, but the Indian media fawns over him, giving him wall-to-wall coverage as he tours Hindu temples or speaks at rallies.

He honed his oratory as a full-time propagandist for the Hindu nationalist Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the de facto parent of the BJP that he joined after school, distancing himself from his family.

With thinning white hair, a neatly trimmed white beard and immaculate Indian attire, Modi is the dominant face of election campaigns for the BJP.

In 2015, he was ridiculed for wearing a suit embroidered repeatedly with his name while meeting US President Barack Obama. The suit was later auctioned and sold to a Gujarat diamond merchant for over half a million US dollars that was used on a project to clean the Ganges river.

Modi's aides and his ministerial colleagues say the demands on his time mean he sleeps little.

"I am working with a boss who practically works 20 hours a day and has not taken a single vacation in whatsoever number of years I have seen him," Ashwini Vaishnaw, minister for railways and electronics, told a recent event.