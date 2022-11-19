    বাংলা

    Police in Indian Kashmir raid journalists' houses over online threats

    Online posts, accusing journalists of being ‘collaborators’ with Indian security agencies, threaten employees of three media houses for ‘spreading fake narratives’

    Fayaz BukhariReuters
    Published : 19 Nov 2022, 08:50 AM
    Updated : 19 Nov 2022, 08:50 AM

    Indian Police raided the houses of several journalists on Saturday in an investigation of anonymous online threats to around a dozen journalists in Indian Kashmir, a top police official said.

    Police have blamed Pakistan-based Laskhar-e-Toiba and its offshoot the Resistance Front for the threats. New Delhi has been fighting an Islamist separatist insurgency in the disputed Himalayan region since the late 1980s.

    Local journalist Sajad Ahmad Kralyari was detained for questioning during the raid, and his laptop, camera and cellphone were seized, the official told Reuters on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to media.

    The raids were at the houses of half a dozen journalists, including writer and author Gouhar Geelani, the official said.

    Geelani, Kralyari and the other journalists could not be reached for comment and their phones were switched off.

    "The searches were conducted at 10 locations in Srinagar, Anantnag and Kulgam in connection with the investigation of the case related to recent threats to journalists," the official said.

    Also raided was the house of a lawyer who has been representing defendants in anti-militancy cases.

    Indian Police last week registered a case under an anti-terrorism law after anonymous online threats were posted against a dozen journalists in Kashmir.

    Online posts, accusing journalists of being “collaborators” with Indian security agencies, threatened employees of three Kashmir-based, “Delhi-backed, Indian army-sponsored” media houses for “spreading fake narratives”.

    Five journalists affiliated with these media organisations resigned after threats leading to panic among others, local journalists said.

    RELATED STORIES
    A general view shows the open pit of Sesa Sterlite iron ore mine in Codli village in the western Indian state of Goa Dec 9, 2013.
    India scraps export tax on low grade iron ore
    New Delhi also lowered the export tax on iron ore and concentrates other than roasted iron pyrites to 30% from 50%
    Ears of wheat are seen in a field in the village of Zhurivka, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine Jul 23, 2022.
    India wheat, rapeseed area up 15% on higher prices
    Wheat was planted on 10.1 million hectares as of Nov 18, up from last year's 8.8 million hectares
    Credit: Reuters
    India may allow cross-border data transfers under new privacy law
    The new bill also proposes financial penalties for companies such as Facebook and Google for incidents related to data breaches
    India's first ever private rocket Vikram-S, named after Vikram Sarabhai, launched from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. The rocket has been built by "Skyroot Aerospace".
    India successfully launches first privately made rocket
    The 545-kg rocket, developed by space startup Skyroot, took off from the Indian space agency's launch site near Chennai

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher