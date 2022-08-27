India appoints new Supreme Court chief justice who is due to retire in November

Uday Umesh Lalit was sworn in on Saturday as India's Chief Justice for the Supreme Court, though he is only set to hold the post for 74 days before his retirement falls due in November.

Under India's constitution, Supreme Court justices are required to retire aged 65 years. The chief justice is appointed by the president according seniority.

Earlier this month, Lalit's predecessor Chief Justice NV Ramana said 65 "was too early to retire" for a judge.