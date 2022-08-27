    বাংলা

    India appoints new Supreme Court chief justice who is due to retire in November

    Uday Umesh Lalit is only set to hold the post for 74 days as he is due to pass the required age of retirement of 65 in November

    Reuters
    Published : 27 August 2022, 07:56 AM
    Updated : 27 August 2022, 07:56 AM

    Uday Umesh Lalit was sworn in on Saturday as India's Chief Justice for the Supreme Court, though he is only set to hold the post for 74 days before his retirement falls due in November.

    Under India's constitution, Supreme Court justices are required to retire aged 65 years. The chief justice is appointed by the president according seniority.

    Earlier this month, Lalit's predecessor Chief Justice NV Ramana said 65 "was too early to retire" for a judge.

    An estimated 45 million cases are pending in Indian courts according to the National Judicial Data Grid. The slow disposal was mainly due to a shortage of judges, with some 5,000 positions lying vacant in the lower judiciary, and 400 vacant position for high court judges.

    The Supreme Court currently has around 30 judges, and there are four vacancies.

    RELATED STORIES
    Veteran of India's Congress quits with broadside against Gandhi scion
    Veteran of India's Congress quits
    Ghulam Nabi Azad issues a scathing resignation letter in which he blames the scion of the influential Gandhi family for the decline of the party
    Pakistan floods have affected over 30 million people: climate change minister
    Pakistan floods affected over 30m: minister
    The country's climate change minister called the situation a ‘climate-induced humanitarian disaster of epic proportions’
    Flexible workplaces can encourage more women to join labour force, Modi says
    Flexible workplaces can increase women's participation in labour force: Modi
    Modi believes India can achieve its goals faster if they 'make use of their women power' by drawing them out of low-skilled work, such as farm and factory labour
    The bitter takeover battle between India's Adani and news network NDTV
    The bitter takeover battle between India's Adani and NDTV
    NDTV, regarded by some as one of the few independent voices in Indian media, is seeking to block the takeover attempt by the billionaire tycoon's group

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher