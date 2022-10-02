31 die in road accidents in India's Uttar Pradesh

At least 31 people have died and over 30 people were injured in two separate road accidents in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, according to NDTV.

Both of the accidents took place in the state’s Kanpur on Saturday night, authorities said.

A tractor-trolley carrying 50 pilgrims from Chandrika Devi temple overturned and fell into a pond near Ghatampur area, leaving 26 of them dead.

Most of them were women and children and dozens of others sustained serious injuries, the private broadcaster said, citing officials.