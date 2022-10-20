Floods and early snow risk killing off Kashmir's nomadic culture

"It's better to stay back at our homes rather than face extreme bad weather and lose everything."

According to last year's annual report by India's meteorological department, the past decade has been the country's warmest since records began in 1901.

Triggered by rising temperatures, India has been battered by increasingly frequent and intense climate disasters over the past 10 years.

Flash floods, storms, avalanches and landslides are making the Kashmir mountains more dangerous for the region's herders, whose Gujjar and Bakarwal communities make up more than 8% of the population of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

At the same time, cold snaps are killing alpine pastures they rely on to feed their animals, said Shakil Ramshoo, an earth sciences expert at the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Since the majority of (nomads) have meagre means of support, their vulnerability to the effects of climate change is greater than that of other parts of the population," he said.

CALLS FOR COMPENSATION

The government is doing little to help, said Choudhary at JKGBYWC, which often represents herder families who bring complaints and demands to authorities over income lost to extreme weather.

He said there have been many cases this year of nomadic families losing all their livestock to snowfall and being left with no source of income.

Ramshoo at IUST said the government needs to do more to measure the financial impact of climate change on marginalised groups such as nomads and use the data to initiate "robust" climate change adaptation measures.

Jammu and Kashmir's Tribal Affairs Department did not respond to several requests for comment, but at the start of this year's migration, the state government said it would provide transportation to help nomads make it to the highlands faster to give their animals more time to graze in case the snow came early.

Choudhary said that transportation will help families get into the hills more quickly and safely, but stops short of protecting herds while they are up in the highlands, exposed to extreme weather during months of grazing.

"The actual problem starts on the mountains, where there is no mode of communication or transport facilities," he said.

In the Aru Valley, Mohammad Ayoub, 40, watched over his remaining sheep and goats as he lamented the loss of most of his herd to snow and cold.

He had planned to use what he earned selling some of his livestock to feed his family. Instead he has had to pay to treat his surviving animals to keep them alive after they developed diseases and lost too much weight because of a lack of pasture.

Herding has become too precarious, he said, adding that he and his family might have to stay home next year and work as labourers.

"This year, I'm returning with only 20% of my livestock," he said. "If the situation remains the same, I don't think I will be able to come next year."