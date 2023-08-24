Chandrayaan-3 punches home India's lead in budget space flights

When Indian space agency scientists set out to design the Chandrayaan-3 moon mission, they knew they had one more chance to make history with a landing on the lunar south pole after a failed attempt four years ago.

They also had to do it on a shoestring budget and ended up spending only 6.15 billion rupees or about $75 million on the mission.

From managing costs on rockets to developing a built-in-India supply base, the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) success with the Chandrayaan-3 moon landing shows how it has honed a system of doing more for less, officials, suppliers and analysts say.

ISRO's record for frugal innovation will be tested by upcoming missions, including a project to study the sun set to launch next month and a plan to put astronauts in orbit.

Although India's government allocated the equivalent of $1.66 billion for the department of space for the fiscal year ending in March, it spent around 25% less. The budget for the current fiscal year is $1.52 billion.

By contrast, NASA has a $25 billion budget for the current year. Put another way, the annual increase in NASA's budget - $1.3 billion - was more than what ISRO spent in total.