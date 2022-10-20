India's home sales, prices to rise, defying rate hikes: Puravankara CEO

"The interest rate is at around 8% right now for home loans, and I think the threshold is till 9%, after which we might see some impact."

Puravankara operates in nine Indian cities and competes with other developers such as Brigade Enterprises Ltd and DLF Ltd.

The company recently posted sales of 7.93 billion rupees for the quarter ended Sept. 30, with the average sale price jumping 12%.

Kapoor said that bookings and purchases by older millennials and first-time buyers were on the rise in recent months.

"Last year, about 7% to 8% of our sales were coming from the under-35 age group. This year we have seen the climb go up to 17%," he said.

Puravankara plans to launch 15 million square feet of new property by the end of this financial year.