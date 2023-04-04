India rejects attempts by China to rename places in eastern state

India said on Tuesday it rejected attempts by China to rename places in its eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh.

"Arunachal Pradesh is, has been and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India," foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter.

Bagchi was responding to media reports that said China had renamed several places in Arunachal Pradesh.

China's Ministry of Civil Affairs on Sunday standardised the names of 11 places including the names of five mountains in southern Tibet, which shares a disputed border with India.