India secular character must be preserved, country's top court says

India's secular character must be preserved and protected, and states must take action to stop hate speeches, the country's top court said on Friday, in response to a petition asking for action on such utterances against the Muslim community.

A two-judge bench of the country's Supreme Court asked police chiefs of two states and the national capital of Delhi to take action against hate speeches, "irrespective of the religion that the maker of the speech or the person who commit such act belongs to."

The petition, filed by a Muslim man, asked the court to direct state authorities to take action against what he said were widespread hate speeches against the Muslim community.