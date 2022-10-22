    বাংলা

    India secular character must be preserved, country's top court says

    A two-judge bench of the country's Supreme Court asked police chiefs of two states and the national capital of Delhi to take action against hate speeches

    Reuters
    Published : 22 Oct 2022, 03:05 AM
    Updated : 22 Oct 2022, 03:05 AM

    India's secular character must be preserved and protected, and states must take action to stop hate speeches, the country's top court said on Friday, in response to a petition asking for action on such utterances against the Muslim community.

    A two-judge bench of the country's Supreme Court asked police chiefs of two states and the national capital of Delhi to take action against hate speeches, "irrespective of the religion that the maker of the speech or the person who commit such act belongs to."

    The petition, filed by a Muslim man, asked the court to direct state authorities to take action against what he said were widespread hate speeches against the Muslim community.

    "The complaint of the petitioner is one of despondency and angst," justices K M Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy said in their interim order on Friday.

    Muslims are the biggest minority group in India, accounting for 13% of the population of 1.4 billion, the majority of whom are Hindu.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist party are accused by critics and opposition leaders of marginalising the country's Muslims, but the party strongly denies the claim and says it treats people of all religions equally.

    RELATED STORIES
    Pakistan taken off global watchdog's 'grey' list for terrorism financing
    Pakistan taken off 'grey' list for terrorism financing
    The decision was taken at the end of a two-day meeting in Paris, Financial Action Task Force president T Raja Kumar said
    Ibrahim Shaikh, a farmer, shows rice plants that he says were damaged by excessive rains in his field at Kadadhe village in the western state of Maharashtra, India, October 17, 2022.
    India rice export curbs to end a decade of price stability
    India's recent curbs on rice exports could trigger a rally in global prices as New Delhi's protectionist move coincides with falling output in other major producers
    Credit:
    In Indian village, residents take to YouTube to fulfil their Bollywood dreams
    The actors in the villagers' YouTube contents vary in age, with anyone from toddlers to grandmothers in their 80s taking part
    FILE PHOTO: Women from the tribe Changp milk there goats in Ladakh, Leh District on Jul 06, 2017.
    Floods and early snow risk killing off Kashmir's nomadic culture
    Many nomadic families have lost all their livestock this year and are left with no source of income, an NGO says

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher