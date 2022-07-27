July 27 2022

    বাংলা

    India boosted Russian oil imports in April-May by more than 400,000 bpd

    India cranked up imports by more than 400,000 bpd, year-on-year, thanks to a price discount, the Russian central bank said

    Reuters
    Published : 27 July 2022, 3:56 AM
    Updated : 27 July 2022, 3:56 AM

    India cranked up Russian oil imports by 4.7 times in April - May, or by more than 400,000 barrels per day (bpd), year-on-year, thanks to a price discount, the Russian central bank said on Tuesday.

    Indian refiners have been snapping up relatively cheap Russian oil, shunned by Western companies and countries since sanctions were imposed against Moscow for what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

    The central bank also said that China increased Russian oil purchases by 55% in May as Russia surpassed Saudi Arabia as the top oil seller to China.

    RELATED STORIES
    India's economic outlook at the mercy of monsoon
    India's economic outlook at the mercy of monsoon
    The monsoon, which accounts for about 75% of India's annual rainfall, is the lifeblood of its nearly $3tn agriculture-dependent economy
    Mining firms blow cold on India's plan to dig deep for coal
    Mining firms blow cold on India's plan to dig deep for coal
    The country's plan to auction abandoned coal mines to private firms has brought little cheer to the industry as running the mines poses risks companies are reluctant to take on
    India probes spurious liquor incident that killed 26
    Spurious liquor kills 26 in India
    Over 30 were admitted to hospital after drinking the liquor on Monday, an official said
    Sri Lanka asks China for help with trade, investment and tourism
    Sri Lanka asks China for help with trade and tourism
    The island nation of 22 million people is suffering its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948 after running out of foreign reserves

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher