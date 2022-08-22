Ex-Pakistan PM Khan's supporters vow to block his arrest on terrorism charges

Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan gathered outside his home on Monday to stop police arresting him on anti-terrorism charges related to a weekend televised speech.

Police filed charges against former cricket star Khan on Saturday over what they said was a threat in the speech in which he spoke about police torture of an aide who faces sedition charges for inciting mutiny in the military.

"We will not spare you," Khan said in the speech, in which he named the police chief and the judge involved in the case against his aide. "We will sue you."

Police cited that comment in a report seen by Reuters.

"The purpose of the speech was to spread terror amongst the police and the judiciary and prevent them from doing their duty," police said in the report.

Dozens of supporters gathered outside his home on Monday chanting slogans against the government and the police.