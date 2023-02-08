India's poor coal 'thieves' forced to scavenge for survival

THEFT OR SURVIVAL?

At the opencast mines in Jharkhand's Jharia coalfield, men, women and children walk down the mines as early as 3 am where they collect coal until noon, before burning it to produce soft coke and loading it into sacks.

They sell it to middlemen who pay about 100 rupees ($1.20) per sack.

Many of them belong to a second or third generation of coal scavengers, and resent being identified as coal "thieves".

"What we do is akin to picking leftover food at a rich man's feast. How is it theft?" asked coal scavenger Sanjay Kumar Pandit, 35, as he broke up large pieces of coal with a hammer.

Pinaki Roy, a teacher who runs classes for children living in the coalfield to help them find alternate careers, said it was inaccurate to define these impoverished families - who number about 100,000 people in the district - as thieves.

"These families are just earning their livelihood from coal. They have nothing else here," he said.

A number of security officials Context spoke to, working at various subsidiaries of Coal India, agreed that the problem is rooted in unemployment, and said leniency is often applied to poor local people who pick coal just to make ends meet.

One official, who requested anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to media, said many dig their own "rat-holes" to extract coal and end up paying bribes to avoid arrest.

"But in cases where there is organised theft, we use technology to track and stop it," he added.

Another senior official with Bharat Coking Coal Limited, a Coal India subsidiary in Dhanbad, insisted that illegal coal-picking could not be justified in any circumstances.