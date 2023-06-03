Deadly Indian rail crash shifts focus from new trains to safety

Long-considered the lifeline of the world’s most populous country, the 170-year-old system has seen rapid expansion and modernisation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push to boost infrastructure and connectivity in the fast-growing economy.

This year, the government made a record 2.4-trillion-rupee ($30 billion) capital outlay for the railways, a 50% increase over the previous fiscal year, to upgrade tracks, ease congestion and add new trains.

A new, semi-high-speed train built in India and called the "Vande Bharat Express", or "Salute to India Express", is showcased as evidence of this modernisation, with Modi himself flagging off the first journeys of many of the trains around the country.

But Friday's crash has come as a jolt to this makeover, experts said.

"The safety record has been improving over the years but there is more work to do," said Prakash Kumar Sen, head of the department of mechanical engineering at Kirodimal Institute of Technology in central India and lead author of a 2020 study on “Causes of Rail Derailment in India and Corrective Measures”.

“Human error or poor track maintenance are generally to blame in such crashes,” Sen said.

The railways have been introducing more and more trains to cope with soaring demand but the workforce to maintain them has not kept pace, he said.

Workers are not trained adequately or their workload is too high, and they don’t get enough rest, Sen said.

The east coast route on which Friday’s crash occurred, is one of the country’s oldest and busiest, as it also carries much of India’s coal and oil freight, he said.

“These tracks are very old ... the load on them is very high, if maintenance is not good, failures will happen,” Sen said.