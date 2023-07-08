Teenage boy among four dead as violence continues in India’s Manipur

At least four people, including a member of Manipur police’s special unit and a teenage boy, have been killed and several others injured in separate incidents in Manipur as sectarian violence that engulfed the Indian state continues.
Manipur officials confirmed to the Indian Express and NDTV that the policeman, identified as Pukhrambam Ranbir and a member of a commando unit, was killed in a gunfight with suspected “militants” on Friday evening, and the rest were killed in violence on early Friday.
Police said the 17-year-old teenager, identified as a Meitei named M Ricky, was shot while fleeing from a gunfight scene in his village between Meiteis and Kukis.
The authorities have yet to identify the other two men, primarily assumed as Kukis.
Meanwhile, authorities in the violence-hit areas of the state reported that armed mobs continued to block the movement of security forces in the area. Indian security agencies inducted additional columns from alternate routes to tackle the situation.
However, the emotions continued to run high and intermittent firing continued, according to Indian army sources who spoke to NDTV.
A statement from the Manipur police control room on Friday evening said that the situation is tense in some places, with “sporadic incidents of firing reported and assembly of unruly mobs in a few places during the past 24 hours triggered tension and chaos”.
More than 100 people have been killed and over 3,000 injured since ethnic violence broke out in the hilly state on May 3, when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in some districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for ‘Scheduled Tribe’ status.
Meiteis account for about 53 percent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribal Nagas and Kukis constitute 40 percent of the population and reside in the hill districts, according to the 2011 Indian Census.
The Indian state has more than 30 communities listed as Scheduled Tribes, all broadly belonging to the Kuki or Naga ethnic groups.
If the Meiteis are added to the list, almost all the communities in Manipur will have the same designation, which the Kukis are trying to prevent.
At least 40,000 security personnel under the direct command of the Indian central government, along with the Manipur State Police, have been deployed to control the violence and bring back normalcy in the state.