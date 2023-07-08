Teenage boy among four dead as violence continues in India’s Manipur

At least four people, including a member of Manipur police’s special unit and a teenage boy, have been killed and several others injured in separate incidents in Manipur as sectarian violence that engulfed the Indian state continues.

Manipur officials confirmed to the Indian Express and NDTV that the policeman, identified as Pukhrambam Ranbir and a member of a commando unit, was killed in a gunfight with suspected “militants” on Friday evening, and the rest were killed in violence on early Friday.

Police said the 17-year-old teenager, identified as a Meitei named M Ricky, was shot while fleeing from a gunfight scene in his village between Meiteis and Kukis.

The authorities have yet to identify the other two men, primarily assumed as Kukis.