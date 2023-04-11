    বাংলা

    At least 30 killed as Myanmar military attacks rebel group event

    Citing residents in the Sagaing area, BBC Burmese, Radio Free Asia (RFA), and the Irrawaddy news portal reported up to 50 people, including civilians, had died in the attack

    Reuters
    Published : 11 April 2023, 08:22 AM
    Updated : 11 April 2023, 08:22 AM

    Media outlets on Tuesday reported at least 30 people had been killed in a central area of the country after the army launched an attack on an event being held by opponents of military rule.

    Citing residents in the Sagaing area, BBC Burmese, Radio Free Asia (RFA), and the Irrawaddy news portal reported up to 50 people, including civilians, had died in the attack.

    Reuters could not immediately verify the reports and a spokesperson for the ruling military did not answer a phone call seeking comment.

    Myanmar's military, which ousted an elected government in 2021, has drawn global condemnation for its lethal attacks on pro-democracy opponents and civilians. At least seven

    RELATED STORIES
    Soldiers stand next to military vehicles as people gather to protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, Feb 15, 2021.
    Children among 8 killed in Myanmar military air strike
    The air strike took place on Thursday, with four bombs dropped on a Khuafo, a village of about 60 households in Chin State, bordering India
    People protest in the wake of executions, in Yangon, Myanmar, July 25, 2022 this screen grab obtained from a social media video. Lu Nge Khit/via REUTERS
    Fresh US sanctions target Myanmar jet fuel suppliers
    The Treasury says the military has continued to commit atrocities and violence against the people of Myanmar
    Soldiers stand next to military vehicles as people gather to protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, Feb 15, 2021.
    Russian support for Myanmar junta 'destabilising' Southeast Asia: US envoy
    Anyone who is talking to Moscow needs to tell them that their continued military support for the junta is unacceptable, US State Department Counselor Derek Chollet said
    Protesters run during a crackdown of an anti-coup protests at Hlaing Township in Yangon, Myanmar March 17, 2021.
    UN expert calls for coordinated action against Myanmar junta
    Special rapporteur Thomas Andrews said junta's violence strengthened the opposition, and that coordinated, targeted sanctions could further weaken the military leadership

    Opinion

    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global diesel prices fall as economic slowdown intensifies
    John Kemp
    World Day for Physical Activity and our role
    Asaduzzaman Khan
    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan