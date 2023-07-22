    বাংলা

    Death toll in Indian landslide rises to 26, dozens more feared trapped

    Dozens still feared trapped under layers of mud and slush two days after the incident in Maharashtra

    Siddhi NayakReuters
    Published : 22 July 2023, 12:39 PM
    Updated : 22 July 2023, 12:39 PM

    The death toll from a landslide in India's western state of Maharashtra rose to 26 on Saturday, a disaster relief official said, with dozens still feared trapped under layers of mud and slush two days after the incident.

    The landslide occurred on Thursday night in the remote mountain hamlet of Irshalwadi, about 60 km (37 miles) from Mumbai, flattening several houses.

    The hamlet is estimated to have been home to at least 225 people, more than 80 of whom managed to escape.

    The Times of India newspaper reported on Saturday that around 80 people were still missing.

    "We are working on our technical equipment, our rescue techniques," SB Singh, an official with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), told Reuters.

    "We cannot judge as of now how many people are still stuck," Singh said, adding that four more bodies were pulled out from underneath the mud on Saturday.

    Visuals from news channels showed rescue teams, wearing bright orange raincoats and carrying digging tools, trekking up the mountain to the site of the landslide.

    Rescue operations are being hindered by incessant rainfall, poor visibility, and the hilly terrain, Singh added.

    There were about 16-17 houses affected by the landslide and many families have been relocated, the official added.

    RELATED STORIES
    Members of rescue teams prepare graves to bury the victims after a landslide following heavy rains in Raigad district in the western state of Maharashtra, India, Jul 20, 2023.
    Death toll in Indian landslide hits 22
    The landslide occurred on Thursday night in the remote mountain hamlet of Irshalwadi, flattening several houses
    Members of rescue teams prepare graves to bury the victims after a landslide following heavy rains in Raigad district in the western state of Maharashtra, India, Jul 20, 2023. REUTERS
    Indian rescuers look for survivors after landslide traps over 100
    Thick fog and heavy rain hampered already difficult rescue efforts after the massive landslide which left at least 16 dead
    A woman harvests ripened rice in a paddy field at Karunj village in the western state of Maharashtra, India, October 17, 2022. REUTERS/Rajendra Jadhav
    India imposes major rice export ban
    Any cut in shipments could inflate food prices already driven up by Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year and erratic weather
    People wait in a flooded alley, after a rise in the waters of river Yamuna due to heavy monsoon rains, in New Delhi, India, July 14, 2023. © Adnan Abidi, Reuters
    10 dead in India landslide after heavy rain
    The landslide occurred in the middle of the night in the mountain hamlet of Irshalwadi, about 60 km from Mumbai

    Opinion

    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda
    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Germany’s China policy makes life easier for its companies
    Yawen Chen