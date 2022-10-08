India arrests six Pakistani nationals with heroin in the Arabian Sea

Indian authorities arrested six Pakistani nationals and seized heroin worth tens of millions of dollars from a Pakistani fishing boat in the Arabian Sea near the western state of Gujarat, officials said on Saturday.

"The heroin seized was smuggled from Afghanistan and the Pakistani men arrested are being questioned to understand the modus operandi," Deepan Bhadran, a senior Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) official in Gujarat state, said of the Friday night seizure.

Officials estimated the street value of the 50 kg (110 pounds) of heroin at 3.5 billion Indian rupees ($42 million).