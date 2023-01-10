India set to demolish buildings in sinking Himalayan town

"Six structures from across four wards have been found very unsafe," Himanshu Khurana, a top official of the Chamoli district where Joshimath is located, told Reuters. "We will demolish some unsafe buildings based on the recommendation and under the guidance of federal experts."

Two buildings have been identified already for demolition, he said, without clarifying when that could happen.

Khurana earlier told Reuters that work on some border road projects as well as NTPC's Tapovan Vishnugad 520 megawatt hydro power plant had been suspended.

Local resident Prakash Bhutiyal, 50, said seven of the 11 rooms in his residence-cum-guesthouse had developed cracks and they were waiting to be moved to a safer location.

"Our family of nine has been forced to live in just one room," he said. "We have kept all our belongings in the open. We are yet to be shifted to a safer place."