    বাংলা

    India set to demolish buildings in sinking Himalayan town

    Nearly 700 houses in the town in Uttarakhand state have developed cracks and some 400 people have been moved to safer locations, authorities say

    Saurabh Sharma and Sarita Chaganti SinghReuters
    Published : 10 Jan 2023, 09:26 AM
    Updated : 10 Jan 2023, 09:26 AM

    Indian authorities will demolish some buildings in a northern Himalayan town near the China border after evacuating families in the past few days, an official said on Tuesday, as hundreds of houses developed cracks in the area popular with pilgrims.

    Experts and residents have long warned that large-scale construction work in and around Joshimath town, including for power projects built by companies like state-run NTPC could lead to land subsidence.

    NTPC, India's largest power producer, says its tunnelling and other work is not responsible for the cracks in the town of about 17,000 people.

    Joshimath is a gateway to Hindu and Sikh shrines and is popular with tourists looking to trek parts of the Himalayas.

    Nearly 700 houses in the town in Uttarakhand state have developed cracks and some 400 people have been moved to safer locations, authorities say.

    "Six structures from across four wards have been found very unsafe," Himanshu Khurana, a top official of the Chamoli district where Joshimath is located, told Reuters. "We will demolish some unsafe buildings based on the recommendation and under the guidance of federal experts."

    Two buildings have been identified already for demolition, he said, without clarifying when that could happen.

    Khurana earlier told Reuters that work on some border road projects as well as NTPC's Tapovan Vishnugad 520 megawatt hydro power plant had been suspended.

    Local resident Prakash Bhutiyal, 50, said seven of the 11 rooms in his residence-cum-guesthouse had developed cracks and they were waiting to be moved to a safer location.

    "Our family of nine has been forced to live in just one room," he said. "We have kept all our belongings in the open. We are yet to be shifted to a safer place."

    RELATED STORIES
    Women walk past a mural amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New Delhi, India, February 7, 2022.
    India detects all omicron sub-variants
    No mortality or rise in transmission are reported in the areas where these variants are detected, ministry says
    A man cycles with a schoolgirl on the pillion as they are on their way to school on a cold winter morning in New Delhi, India, Jan 5, 2023.
    Delhi fog delays flights, cold wave closes schools
    The city of 20 million people has already extended winter holidays for many schools by a week
    Indian Air Force aircrafts fly over Rajpath to show solidarity with frontline warriors fighting against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New Delhi, India, May 3, 2020.
    India to host summit for 120 developing countries
    Discussions at the virtual event will range from financial development to energy security in developing nations
    FILE PHOTO: Passengers wait with their luggage at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, India, Dec 22, 2022.
    India finds 11 omicron subvariants in international travellers
    The country's government has made a COVID-19 negative test mandatory for arrivals from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher