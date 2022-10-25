Delhi residents defy Diwali firecracker ban, pollution spikes

The air quality index across various hotspots of the city of about 20 million breached the "hazardous" category late in the day, with a peak of 768 in the Jahangirpuri area - more than 15 times the "good" level.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's government said last week that people who let off firecrackers during Diwali would face up to six months in jail, under a broader ban introduced to help combat extreme winter pollution.

Some Hindus, especially supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that sits in the opposition in Delhi, have said the ban is the government's attempt to obscure the fact it has failed to act against pollution, especially its failure to rein in the burning of harvested crop areas as a clearing method in neighbouring states.