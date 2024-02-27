India's united opposition faces major setback

A key regional leader broke away from India's opposition alliance on Sunday and was set to join hands again with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in a major blow to Modi's challengers months before general elections.

According to local media reports, Nitish Kumar, chief minister of the northern state of Bihar, tendered his resignation to the state governor.

Kumar told news agency ANI that not everything was alright with the alliance.

“Today, I have resigned as the chief minister and I have also told the governor to dissolve the government in the state. This situation came because not everything was alright,” Kumar said.

Kumar's departure weakens India's opposition parties which had decided to set aside their differences last year to form an alliance called ‘INDIA’ to take on the BJP in general elections due by May.