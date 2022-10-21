In Indian village, residents take to YouTube to fulfil their Bollywood dreams

A man sporting a black cap and pink T-shirt sits on a bullock cart, pile of grass behind him, and busts a rhyme to a camera while riding across the dusty streets of India's Tulsi village.

The hip-hop video is just one of many home-grown, Bollywood-inspired productions being created for the village's flagship YouTube channel, which boasts nearly 120,000 subscribers and has more than 200 uploaded videos.

Inspired by videos seen in the streaming service, Gyanendra Shukla and Jai Verma set up the "Being Chhattisgarhiya" channel in 2018 as mobile Internet service became cheaper in India. They have both given up their day jobs to focus on the channel.