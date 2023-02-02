Indian opposition lawmakers shout anti-Adani slogans in parliament

Opposition lawmakers shouted slogans against the Adani Group in India's parliament on Thursday after a report by a US short seller that accused the conglomerate of improper use of tax havens and stock manipulation, while also raising concerns over high debt levels.

The protest by opposition parties came a day after the group's flagship company abandoned its $2.5 billion stock offering. Adani Group's market losses have risen to more than $100 billion since last week when short seller Hindenburg Research published the critical report.