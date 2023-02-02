    বাংলা

    Indian opposition lawmakers shout anti-Adani slogans in parliament

    The opposition Congress party demands Modi speak on the issue and calls for an independent judicial probe into the allegations made against Adani Group

    Reuters
    Published : 2 Feb 2023, 10:01 AM
    Updated : 2 Feb 2023, 10:01 AM

    Opposition lawmakers shouted slogans against the Adani Group in India's parliament on Thursday after a report by a US short seller that accused the conglomerate of improper use of tax havens and stock manipulation, while also raising concerns over high debt levels.

    The protest by opposition parties came a day after the group's flagship company abandoned its $2.5 billion stock offering. Adani Group's market losses have risen to more than $100 billion since last week when short seller Hindenburg Research published the critical report.

    The opposition Congress party is pressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak on the matter and has called for an independent judicial probe into the allegations made against Adani Group.

    The conglomerate has denied the accusations, saying the short-seller's allegation of stock manipulation has "no basis" and stems from an ignorance of Indian law.

    Both houses of the parliament were adjourned for the day as the opposition parties chanted anti-Adani slogans, including "Down with Modi-Adani".

    Billionaire Gautam Adani, who founded the Adani Group, and Prime Minister Modi hail from the western state of Gujarat and their relationship has long drawn scrutiny from opposition politicians.

    Adani has denied allegations that he had benefited from close ties with Modi. India's government has denied allegations of favouring Adani.

    RELATED STORIES
    The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of its Corporate House on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, Jan 27, 2023.
    Adani group's market losses hit $100bn
    Adani Enterprises shares plunged by nearly 23% on Thursday, trading at its lowest since March 2022
    Indian billionaire Gautam Adani addresses delegates during the Bengal Global Business Summit in Kolkata, India Apr 20, 2022.
    Adani spotlight shifts to regulatory probes, response to allegations
    Most of the conglomerate's shares dropped on Wednesday, extending losses to $84 billion
    India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds up a folder with the Government of India's logo as she leaves her office to present the federal budget in the parliament, in New Delhi, India, Feb 1, 2023.
    India to ramp up spending, cut deficit in budget
    The country’s government unveils one of its biggest jumps in capital spending as it tries to create jobs while maintaining financial discipline
    Toys are displayed inside a Chinese toy shop at a market in Kolkata, India October 11, 2017.
    India plans measures to curb Chinese imports
    Imports from China accounts for nearly a third of India's trade deficit

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher