India's Modi promises 1m government jobs as elections loom

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office said on Thursday he would launch a drive this weekend to give government jobs to 1 million people, starting with 75,000 immediate appointments, as he tries to tackle criticism of widespread unemployment.

Joblessness in the country of 1.4 billion people has stayed around 7% for months - something that the opposition has regularly pointed out in the run-up to elections in several states starting next month.

Modi's office said the 75,000 new recruits would join 38 ministries or departments of the federal government at various levels of seniority.