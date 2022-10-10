Late monsoon brings more misery to north India; 18 dead

Incessant rain lashed parts of northern India on Monday forcing schools to close in several cities as an unusually late rainy season prolonged havoc across the country, and killed 18 people over the past 24 hours.

The state-run Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said heavy rainfall was expected for the northwestern states of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and parts of Rajasthan until Tuesday.

The rainy season usually draws to a close in northwest India from mid-September, and it should be ending across the country by mid-October.