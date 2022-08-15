Modi says India aims to become developed nation in 25 years

India will aim to become a developed nation within 25 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a national day address on Monday, with policies to support domestic production in power, defence and digital technology.

Speaking from the 17th-century Red Fort in Delhi as India celebrates its 75th year of independence from British colonial rule, Modi exhorted the youth to "aim big" and give their best years for the country's cause.

"We must turn India into a developed country in the next 25 years, in our lifetime," said the 71-year-old Modi, wearing a turban in the colours of the Indian flag, in his 75-minute-speech in Hindi.