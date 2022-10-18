    বাংলা

    Helicopter carrying pilgrims crashes in India, killing six

    The helicopter was carrying pilgrims to Kedarnath in the Himalayan region

    Reuters
    Published : 18 Oct 2022, 08:32 AM
    Updated : 18 Oct 2022, 08:32 AM

    A helicopter carrying pilgrims to Kedarnath in India's Himalayan region crashed on Tuesday, killing all six on board, a police official said.

    Two pilots and four pilgrims died in the crash in the northern state of Uttarakhand, its police chief, Ashok Kumar, told Reuters by telephone, adding that a rescue team had been sent to the site.

    Footage from Reuters partner ANI showed smoke billowing from a spot nestled in between some hills, surrounded by dark clouds.

    It is too early to determine the cause of the accident, but poor weather could be a factor, Kumar added.

    Kedarnath is a key pilgrimage site that shuts every winter.

