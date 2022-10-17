Veteran of India's opposition Congress expected to win leadership race

Members of India's opposition Congress party voted on Monday to elect its first head in nearly 25 years from outside the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty of leaders, with a veteran loyal to the family expected to win.

Results are due on Wednesday in the battered party's bid to revamp itself after losing the last two general elections to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist party, despite the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia.

With the next general election due by 2024, Modi retains a big edge over the party, which dominated politics for decades after leading India to independence from Britain in 1947, but has recently struggled to recoup its fortunes.