Tech, telco firms in India seek federal oversight of internet shutdowns

An industry group for tech and telco giants in India has urged the central government to control internet shutdowns in the country to help avoid uncertainties stemming from states giving these orders, according to sources and a letter.

The government in 2019 had said emergency internet shutdowns were a matter for states in the interest of law and order.

The current system "causes significant inconvenience to local public at large", the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) - which represents Alphabet's Google, Twitter, Facebook and Reliance among others - said in a letter to the government.