India to lift restrictions on airfare prices from Aug 31

India will remove the fare caps it imposed on domestic airlines in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic from Aug 31, the country's civil aviation ministry said on Wednesday, lifting restrictions on ticket prices.

The government, in a rare move, had regulated fares by imposing a minimum and maximum band based on the flight's duration to prevent ticket prices from spiking due to pent-up demand arising from restrictions on air travel easing.

The decision will bring relief to airlines including IndiGo INGL.NS, SpiceJet Ltd SPJT.NS, Air India, and Vistara - a joint venture between the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines SIAL.SI - as well as new entrant Akasa Air, allowing them to price tickets freely.