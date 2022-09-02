Britain's former ambassador, spouse jailed for a year in Myanmar

Courts in military-ruled Myanmar have sentenced a former British ambassador to the country and her Burmese spouse to a year in prison for violating immigration laws, two sources and a news portal said on Friday.

Vicky Bowman, who runs an organisation that promotes ethical business practices in Myanmar, and husband, Htein Lin, an artist and former political prisoner, were arrested on Aug 24 for staying at an address different to the one she had registered under.

Several foreigners, including US, British, Japanese and Australian citizens, are among those who have been held since the military seized power last year, arrests that human rights groups say are designed to discourage dissent and create a climate of fear.