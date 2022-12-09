India rates Mumbai's 'very poor' air quality as worse than smog-filled Delhi

Air quality in India's financial hub of Mumbai on Thursday was worse than smog-filled national capital New Delhi, raising concerns of long-term health risks to people living in the country's two highly populated cities.

Mumbai's air quality was "very poor" and is expected to remain the same for the next two or three days, government data showed.

Residents were advised to stay indoors and avoid long walks, according to a federal government website that charts air quality in Indian cities.

Several infrastructure projects and emissions from nearby refineries were the possible reasons, said a government official who did not want to be named as he was not authorised to talk to the media.