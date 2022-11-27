Indian paramilitary member shoots two colleagues dead ahead of Gujarat Assembly polls

Two personnel of an Indian paramilitary security force have been shot dead by one of their colleagues during a fight that broke out while they were off duty near Porbandar in Gujarat, according to Indian broadcaster NDTV.
Indian police identified Constable S Inauchashingh as the lone shooter. The attacker also left two of his other colleagues injured after firing from an AK-47 rifle.
The victims and the attacker were stationed in Porbandar for election duty ahead of next month's assembly polls.
They were part of an India Reserve Battalion from Manipur and deputed in Gujarat alongside the Central Armed Police Forces, Porbandar Collector and District Election Officer AM Sharma told NDTV.
The two men killed were identified as jawans Thoiba Singh and Jitendra Singh.
The injured jawans— one shot in the stomach, the other in the leg — were rushed to the Probandar General Hospital and later shifted to a hospital in Jamnagar, about 150 km away, for further treatment.
Law enforcers are investigating the incident. Voting in the Porbandar district will be held on Dec 1 in the first phase, while the second phase is scheduled to be held on Dec 5, with results to be published on Dec 8.