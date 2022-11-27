Indian paramilitary member shoots two colleagues dead ahead of Gujarat Assembly polls

Two personnel of an Indian paramilitary security force have been shot dead by one of their colleagues during a fight that broke out while they were off duty near Porbandar in Gujarat, according to Indian broadcaster NDTV.

Indian police identified Constable S Inauchashingh as the lone shooter. The attacker also left two of his other colleagues injured after firing from an AK-47 rifle.

The victims and the attacker were stationed in Porbandar for election duty ahead of next month's assembly polls.