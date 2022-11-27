    বাংলা

    Indian paramilitary member shoots two colleagues dead ahead of Gujarat Assembly polls

    The constable also injured two other colleagues, shooting one in the stomach and another in the leg with his AK-47 rifle

    News Desk
    Published : 27 Nov 2022, 06:19 AM
    Updated : 27 Nov 2022, 06:19 AM

    Two personnel of an Indian paramilitary security force have been shot dead by one of their colleagues during a fight that broke out while they were off duty near Porbandar in Gujarat, according to Indian broadcaster NDTV.

    Indian police identified Constable S Inauchashingh as the lone shooter. The attacker also left two of his other colleagues injured after firing from an AK-47 rifle.

    The victims and the attacker were stationed in Porbandar for election duty ahead of next month's assembly polls.

    They were part of an India Reserve Battalion from Manipur and deputed in Gujarat alongside the Central Armed Police Forces, Porbandar Collector and District Election Officer AM Sharma told NDTV.

    The two men killed were identified as jawans Thoiba Singh and Jitendra Singh.

    The injured jawans— one shot in the stomach, the other in the leg — were rushed to the Probandar General Hospital and later shifted to a hospital in Jamnagar, about 150 km away, for further treatment.

    Law enforcers are investigating the incident. Voting in the Porbandar district will be held on Dec 1 in the first phase, while the second phase is scheduled to be held on Dec 5, with results to be published on Dec 8.

    RELATED STORIES
    Police officers are deployed as fishermen protest near the entrance of the proposed Vizhinjam Port in the southern state of Kerala, India, Nov 9, 2022.
    Deadlock deepens at Adani's south India port
    Protesters from a fishing community block attempts by the Adani Group to restart work on the $900 million transhipment port in south India
    Asim Munir. Credit: Dawn/ANN
    Asim Munir named new Pakistan army chief
    Munir, who has previously headed both of the country’s spy agencies, takes charge amid disputes between the military and ex-PM Imran Khan
    An official from the election commission pours the ballot papers from the box, as officials start counting the votes a day after the completion of polling, in Kathmandu, Nepal, Nov 21, 2022.
    Nepal's ruling party seen emerging as the single largest in elections
    Analysts expect a hung parliament to give new political parties a decisive role in forming the government
    Assam Police stops vehicles from entering Meghalaya following a firing incident along the border on November 22, 2022.
    6 die in violence on Assam-Meghalaya border
    Mobile internet and data services have been suspended in seven districts of Meghalaya to prevent the 'misuse of media'

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher