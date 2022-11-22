Around 300 militants active in Indian Kashmir, Indian military official says

Kashmir is claimed in full by both India and arch-rival Pakistan, although both nuclear-armed neighbours only control parts of the region.

"As per our data, 82 Pakistani and 53 local terrorists are active," Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, who heads the northern command of the Indian army, told reporters, adding that the identities of another 170 insurgents were unknown.

New Delhi has long accused Pakistan of backing armed militants, along with separatist groups in India's portion of the region.

Islamabad denies the Indian accusation, saying it provides only diplomatic and moral support to the separatist movement.

"All such allegations by Indian military officials are completely absurd, unfounded, frivolous and baseless," a Pakistan security official said, asking not to be named.

An Indian security official, who declined to be named since he is not authorised to speak to the media, said this is the highest number of militants operating in Indian Kashmir in a decade.