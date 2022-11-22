    বাংলা

    Around 300 militants active in Indian Kashmir, Indian military official says

    This is the highest number of militants operating in Indian Kashmir in a decade, says an Indian security official

    Fayaz BukhariReuters
    Published : 22 Nov 2022, 05:50 PM
    Updated : 22 Nov 2022, 05:50 PM

    An estimated 300 militants are operating in Indian Kashmir, an Indian military commander in the disputed region said on Tuesday, as New Delhi seeks to stabilise the restive Himalayan territory that it reorganised three years ago.

    Kashmir is claimed in full by both India and arch-rival Pakistan, although both nuclear-armed neighbours only control parts of the region.

    "As per our data, 82 Pakistani and 53 local terrorists are active," Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, who heads the northern command of the Indian army, told reporters, adding that the identities of another 170 insurgents were unknown.

    New Delhi has long accused Pakistan of backing armed militants, along with separatist groups in India's portion of the region.

    Islamabad denies the Indian accusation, saying it provides only diplomatic and moral support to the separatist movement.

    "All such allegations by Indian military officials are completely absurd, unfounded, frivolous and baseless," a Pakistan security official said, asking not to be named.

    An Indian security official, who declined to be named since he is not authorised to speak to the media, said this is the highest number of militants operating in Indian Kashmir in a decade.

    In August 2019, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government split the state of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), then the country's only Muslim-majority region, into two federally administered territories.

    The reorganisation was enacted with a communications blackout and a harsh security clamp-down, with the government flooding the heavily-militarised region with additional troops.

    Many of those restrictions have been eased and the Kashmir valley known for snow-topped mountains and lush vistas received more than 16 million tourists this year, the most since British colonial rule ended in 1947.

    Dwivedi said that the security situation in Indian Kashmir had improved since the reorganisation but weapons and ammunition were still coming through from across the border.

    "Small weapons are being used to target non-J&K residents who come here to earn their living," he said, referring to attacks on migrant workers.

    RELATED STORIES
    12 dead as truck rams into religious procession in India’s Bihar
    12 dead as truck rams into crowd in India
    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the accident and announced a compensation of INR 200,000 to the families of each victim
    Members of the media take pictures as an Indian policeman stands guard during a protest in Srinagar April 11, 2008.
    Police in Kashmir raid journalists' houses over online threats
    Online posts, accusing journalists of being ‘collaborators’ with Indian security agencies, threaten employees of three media houses for ‘spreading fake narratives’
    A general view shows the open pit of Sesa Sterlite iron ore mine in Codli village in the western Indian state of Goa Dec 9, 2013.
    India scraps export tax on low grade iron ore
    New Delhi also lowered the export tax on iron ore and concentrates other than roasted iron pyrites to 30% from 50%
    Ears of wheat are seen in a field in the village of Zhurivka, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine Jul 23, 2022.
    India wheat, rapeseed area up 15% on higher prices
    Wheat was planted on 10.1 million hectares as of Nov 18, up from last year's 8.8 million hectares

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher