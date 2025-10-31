Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to continue ceasefire, Turkey says

FILE PHOTO: Afghan Defence Minister Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid and Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif shake hands following the signing of a ceasefire agreement mediated by Qatar and Turkey, in Doha, Qatar, Oct 19, 2025. Qatar Ministry Of Foreign Affairs/Handout via REUTERS

Pakistan and Afghanistan agreed on Thursday to extend a ceasefire during talks in Istanbul after the worst border clashes between the neighbours in years, according to Turkey which mediated the talks along with Qatar.

The ceasefire began on October 19.

The two countries faced their most serious military confrontations since the Taliban’s 2021 takeover of Kabul, with deadly clashes this month triggering Pakistani airstrikes, Afghan retaliatory fire and the closure of key crossings used for trade and transit.

"All parties have agreed to put in place a monitoring and verification mechanism that will ensure maintenance of peace and impose penalties on the violating party," Turkey's Foreign Ministry said of the October 25–30 talks.

It added that a follow-up meeting would be held in Istanbul on November 6 to decide how the mechanism will be implemented, and that Turkey and Qatar "stand ready to continue cooperation with both sides for lasting peace and stability."

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid issued a separate statement shortly before midnight in Istanbul confirming the conclusion of the talks and saying both sides had agreed to continue discussions in future meetings.

He said Afghanistan sought good relations with Pakistan "based on mutual respect and non-interference."

Pakistan did not immediately comment.

BORDER CLASHES SPARKED AIRSTRIKES

The clashes erupted after Pakistan launched airstrikes inside Afghanistan against Pakistani Taliban militants it says are based there and responsible for attacks on its forces. Kabul condemned the strikes as a violation of its sovereignty and denies sheltering the group.

The border, which runs more than 2,600 km (1,600 miles), has long been a source of friction with frequent skirmishes and mutual accusations over militant sanctuaries.