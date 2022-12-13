India-China border scuffle injured troops on both sides

Indian troops prevented their Chinese counterparts from entering Indian territory on Dec 9 during a border scuffle that led to injuries on both sides, India's defence minister, Rajnath Singh, told parliament on Tuesday.

The latest face-off occurred in the Tawang sector of India's northeastern Himalayan state of Arunachal Pradesh, which borders China's south. Indian troops suffered no fatality or serious injuries, Singh said.

"PLA troops attempted to unilaterally change the status quo by encroaching on the Line of Actual Control, in the Yangtse area of Tawang sector," Singh said, referring to the People's Liberation Army.