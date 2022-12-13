    বাংলা

    India-China border scuffle injured troops on both sides

    The latest face-off occurs in the Tawang sector of India's northeastern Himalayan state of Arunachal Pradesh, which borders China's south

    Reuters
    Published : 13 Dec 2022, 07:47 AM
    Updated : 13 Dec 2022, 07:47 AM

    Indian troops prevented their Chinese counterparts from entering Indian territory on Dec 9 during a border scuffle that led to injuries on both sides, India's defence minister, Rajnath Singh, told parliament on Tuesday.

    The latest face-off occurred in the Tawang sector of India's northeastern Himalayan state of Arunachal Pradesh, which borders China's south. Indian troops suffered no fatality or serious injuries, Singh said.

    "PLA troops attempted to unilaterally change the status quo by encroaching on the Line of Actual Control, in the Yangtse area of Tawang sector," Singh said, referring to the People's Liberation Army.

    "Our army faced this attempt of China with firmness. A scuffle ensued in this face-off. The Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from encroaching on our territory, and forced them to withdraw to their posts. Some soldiers from both sides were injured in the skirmish."

    The Chinese embassy in New Delhi did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Beijing has yet to comment on the matter.

    The fight was the first between the two countries since deadly clashes in June 2020 when Indian and Chinese troops were involved in a hand-to-hand combat in the Galwan Valley of Ladakh, abutting the Chinese-held Tibetan plateau.

    The incident led to the death of 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese troops.

    RELATED STORIES
    The aftermath of cyclone Gaja is seen in Tamil Nadu, India Nov 16, 2018.
    4 killed as Cyclone Mandous hits Tamil Nadu
    The cyclone made landfall, and damaged 185 houses and huts in the southern Indian state
    .Meenu Mekala, 44, and her youngest son Minula Nimsara, 11, walk back home after school, in Kudamaduwella, Sri Lanka, July 28, 2022. The high price of one Sri Lankan family's desperate bid to flee crisis
    Sri Lanka shuts schools as cyclonic storm raises pollution
    Schools are closed across the country due to high air pollution levels as cyclone Mandous passed by its coast, with forecasts that it will make landfall in India around midnight
    A view shows the Dhobi Ghat open air laundry in Mumbai, India, Nov 24, 2022.
    Mumbai's 'very poor' air quality worse than Delhi
    Several infrastructure projects and emissions from nearby refineries were the possible reasons, a government official said
    Photo: FBI
    Hide your pin number: India ATM now dispenses gold coins
    On a recent evening, several customers in Hyderabad lined up to buy gold coins, inserting their credit cards into an ATM machine and then choosing the weight of coin

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher