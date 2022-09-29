    বাংলা

    Myanmar court sentences Suu Kyi and Australian economist to 3 years in jail

    They had both been charged with violating the official secrets act and had pleaded not guilty

    Reuters
    Published : 29 Sept 2022, 04:59 AM
    Updated : 29 Sept 2022, 04:59 AM

    A court in military-ruled Myanmar on Thursday sentenced deposed leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, and her former economic adviser, Australian Sean Turnell, to three years in prison, a source familiar with the proceedings said.

    Both had been charged with violating the official secrets act and had pleaded not guilty.

    "Three years each, no hard labour," said the source, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue. The sentencing took place in a closed court.

    Suu Kyi and several members of her economic team had been indicted for the same offence, which carries a maximum sentence of 14 years. They are among thousands arrested since the junta seized power in a coup early last year, including politicians, lawmakers, bureaucrats, students and journalists.

    The courts have dealt harshly with opponents of the military, handing down prison terms and even the death penalty in some cases. The junta insists Myanmar's courts are independent and those arrested are receiving due process.

    RELATED STORIES
    Modi sends Hasina ‘greetings and good wishes’ on her 75th birthday
    Modi greets Hasina on her birthday
    The Awami League and its affiliates celebrated her birthday through a series of programmes
    India appoints retired General Anil Chauhan as defence chief
    India appoints Anil Chauhan as defence chief
    He will also function as secretary to the department of military affairs once he takes charge, the government said in a statement
    India extends free food programme by three months amid fiscal woes
    India extends free food programme by 3 months
    The move will add $5.46 billion to the government's costs and make a bigger challenge to efforts to rein in the fiscal deficit
    India bans Islamic group PFI for five years after detentions, raids
    India bans Islamic group PFI over 'terror links'
    The government says the PFI was raising funds in India and overseas to carry out 'criminal, unlawful and terrorist activities'

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher